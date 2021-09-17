South Africa: We Will Be True to Who We Are - Desiree Ellis

17 September 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Ellis expressed her excitement with the tournament which she believes will be a good test for the upcoming COSAFA Cup tournament and well as the AWCON qualifiers.

Banyana Banyana's squad is a fusion of locally based players and those plying their trade abroad.

"We had two days to work with everyone and we felt with the time we had, there was a bit of gelling. More days would have been great, we just wanted to make sure that everyone gets a feel of the ball and that what we have done," said Ellis.

"However there is nothing much we can do now, it's all about executing the plan for the match against Ghana.

"We had a training session for the local based players in South Africa and the overseas players only joined the training yesterday and today due to long travel. However, they have been playing where they are at their respective clubs and as you could pick up from the first training session there was a bit of understanding. They have played before with each other and against each other. The transition has been better than what I expected," added Ellis.

For the first time Banyana Banyana will have more than one captain as coach Desiree Ellis aims to equip more leaders in the team.

"We are trying to build a group of leaders so we have more than one captain. We have Janine Van Wyk, Refiloe Jane, Thembi Kgatlana and Mamello Makhabane as possible leaders and Andile is unfortunately not available. We are trying to build more leaders and this group will be lead the team going forward," said Ellis.

"If we don't build more leaders, we are going to fall short and that is the whole idea of having more than one captain," concluded Ellis.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X