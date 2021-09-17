South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Return to HWSL Action in Tshwane Derby

TUT Ladies, who are currently second on the log will have the opportunity to go top of the table if they cause an upset against the undefeated champions and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies on their home turf, Groenkloof Stadium on Saturday, 18 September 2021.

In another match, Thunderbirds Ladies will entertain Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies at Jan Smuts Stadium in East London while the University of Johannesburg will travel to Giyani to face Ma-Indies Ladies.

Golden Ladies will entertain Coal City Wizards in Mahikeng while Durban Ladies travel to Polokwane to face First Touch Academy at Seshego Stadium.

These matches will be played at 15h00, on Saturday, 18 September 2021.

Sunday, 19 September 2021 will see Richmond United host Tsunami Queens at Kimberley Stadium. This match will be live on SABC 1 and Channel 124 on Openview from 14h30.