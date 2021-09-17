South Africa: Regirl Ngobeni Talks About First Banyana Banyana Call-Up

17 September 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The Mpumalanga-born goalkeeper who came through the junior ranks (U17 and U20) working closely with coach Sherly Botes and participating in the U17 World Cup qualifiers and Zone 6 Games hopes she can get as much experience as possible in her first ever Banyana Banyana call up.

"When playing in the junior level, you always want to go up to the highest level which is where I am currently at and that is why this opportunity means a lot to me," said Ngobeni.

"I am filled with emotions and still trying to digest all this. I am very excited and I want to learn and absorb as much as I can," added Ngobeni.

Ngobeni who is a final year B.Ed (Foundation Phase) student and a tutor at the University of Western Cape believes being in the same team with experienced players who have made their mark abroad is a bonus and will fuel her learning experience.

"It feels amazing and inspiring to witness and be in the same camp with all the players who are representing us abroad, it shows that women's football is growing in our country.

"Our expectation for this cup is to win and show that we are one of the African Queens," concluded Ngobeni.

