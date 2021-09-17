Nigeria: Why Flooding Will Continue in Abuja Estates - NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday disclosed that until estate developers and Nigerians in general change their attitude towards indiscriminate building of houses on flood plains, flooding will continue to ravage communities.

Mr Justin Uwazurounye, Head of Operations, Abuja NEMA, told Daily Trust that excessive interlocking and cementing of compounds, lack of drainage systems and building on flood plains were responsible for the recent flood in Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja.

Mr Uwazurounye said, "The problem with our people is that they don't like doing the right thing or hearing the truth. The problem at Trademore Estate is that people are building on flood plains, but when you tell them the truth they will not want to hear.

"If you look back, five, 10 years ago, this was not how we built houses, now people build houses and there will be no single space for water to go into the soil. If rain falls, not even 0.01 per cent of the water will go into the soil and at the end of the day what do you expect? There will be flash flood all over the place.

"Government tells the people, if you build your house, you don't need to cement the entire compound so that some percentage of the water can go into the ground. But that is not what people do; everywhere is cemented. No drainage, no space, no open land for water. Everywhere is building. I was telling some of them and they got angry, saying they wanted solutions. But the solutions will come when the people do the right thing."

The disaster manager further said, "You cannot tell me that you just build houses anywhere you see space without putting some things into consideration.

"As it is now, there is need for demolition, since 2013 these houses have been marked for demolition. Yesterday, we were told that there was a court injunction. So Development Control said they cannot act when the court has asked them not to. How can we be using the instrument of government to fight government? See now people have lost their lives, lost properties.

"In other climes, when people do interlocking, there is always a small space between one block and the other. If grasses grow they know how to go about it. Our people are now so lazy that they don't even want to weed grasses again, they just cement everywhere, there is a consequence and that is what is happening."

He also said, "Anytime flood comes, people will say let government come in, how can government come in when you refused to do the right thing? But our role is to come and give succour to those that are already affected by the flood. Our work is humanitarian.

"Development Control is there to do their work too. But there is need for change in our attitude. If we change our attitude positively, this thing will not happen. Nature has its own way of doing things. There are natural waterways, if you block them, nature will pay you back, and this is what you are seeing, but our people are not ready to listen."