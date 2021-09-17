Nigeria: After Acquiring Stabus, Ride Platform Changes Name

Plentywaka, a popular shared mobility startup which provides hassle-free shared rides on-demand, has changed its name to Treepz.

It described the move as a significant shift in its business as the name change which took effect immediately "presents an opportunity to align the company name with its Pan-African expansion plan.

"It also better represents the vision of the company which is to build the largest shared mobility platform across Africa," the platform said in a statement.

After recently securing $1.2m in seed funding and acquiring Stabus, one of Ghana's leading mobility startups, the company stated that it was now solely focused on expanding across Africa and harnessing the exciting opportunities in the continent.

Meanwhile, as part of the name change, Treepz has released a new company logo. Its core service offerings will remain the same but with new names comprising Daily Treepz, Travel Treepz and Corporate Treepz.

Speaking on the rebranding, CEO of Treepz Inc., Onyeka Akumah, said, "This name change is a result of in-depth discussions with our stakeholders, partners and staff. After we discovered that the term 'WAKA can mean different things across Africa, which may be completely different from travel or movement, we decided to change the name from 'Plentywaka' to 'Treepz' which is pronounced as 'Trips'.

The new name boldly states our mission to provide safe, convenient and comfortable trips across Africa with plans for our expansion to six countries in two years on the continent."

The name Treepz, according to the CEO, embodies everything that happens on the road, travelling across cities, within cities and it gives a cool vibe to the experience.

Mr Onyeka also said that already existing users won't have to take any action as the new app will automatically force an update to the new Treepz experience in Africa.