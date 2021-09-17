Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Breaks Vow, Returns to APC

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) contrary to his 2019 vow.

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, by the Chairman of APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on Thursday.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State was also in attendance.

While speaking, Fani-Kayode said he was instrumental to the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to APC.

The former spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, who said he is a founding member of the APC, added that he returned to the APC for the unity of the country.

He said governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Ifeanyi Uguanyi (Enugu) might also end up joining the APC.

Fani-Kayode, who left APC in 2014, cited irreconcilable differences.

After leaving the ruling party, Fani-Kayode became very critical of APC and the Buhari administration.

Two years ago when there were reports that he had returned to APC, Fani-Kayode said he would rather die than do so.

Buni, while speaking at the brief event, said President Buhari was happy about the move and commended Fani-Kayode courage.