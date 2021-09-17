Nigeria: Court Remands 4 Cultists in Ekiti

17 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

A magistrates' court in Ado-Ekiti has ordered the remand of four persons, Sunday Ujong Mba (23), Oke Olaniyi (19), Damilare Folorunsho (25) and Suleman Olamilekan (20), over their membership of the Eiye secret cult.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, who asked the court yesterday to order the remand of the defendants, urged the court to allow him duplicate the case file and send it to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The Magistrate, Mr M.O. Faola, ordered the remand of the suspects until September 29.

