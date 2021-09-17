Nigeria: FFK's Ex-Wife 'Shades' Him Over Defection to APC

Precious Chikwendu, ex wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined those criticising him for joining the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The politician has been under fire since the news of him returning to the ruling party broke.

Videos of him criticisng President Muhammadu Buhari and his government have been trending.

In reaction to the news, Precious took to her Instagram page and shared a post.

She said, "My Father always told me this, Chi nwam 'ezigbo afa ka ego'. A good name is better than riches. Truly it is. 'Ifele adi'ghi eme onye ori, Obu umunna ya ka ona eme'. A thief is never ashamed but his kinsmen are ashamed on his behalf."