Nigeria: FFK's Ex-Wife 'Shades' Him Over Defection to APC

17 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

Precious Chikwendu, ex wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined those criticising him for joining the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The politician has been under fire since the news of him returning to the ruling party broke.

Videos of him criticisng President Muhammadu Buhari and his government have been trending.

In reaction to the news, Precious took to her Instagram page and shared a post.

She said, "My Father always told me this, Chi nwam 'ezigbo afa ka ego'. A good name is better than riches. Truly it is. 'Ifele adi'ghi eme onye ori, Obu umunna ya ka ona eme'. A thief is never ashamed but his kinsmen are ashamed on his behalf."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X