Nigeria: Bawa - What Happened After I Was Rushed Out of Aso Rock

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has narrated what transpired after he was rushed out of the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Daily Trust had reported how he slumped at a programme the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) organised in Aso Rock.

Bawa was giving his goodwill message when he suddenly stopped speaking.

He was later assisted to his seat by some persons, including Ali Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

But he slumped and was eventually evacuated from Nigeria's seat of power.

Speaking when he appeared on Channels Television's Politics Today hours later, Bawa said he was taken to the hospital where his doctors told him that he was dehydrated.

"While giving my goodwill message during the programme organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), there was a sort of dizziness on me and I had to excuse myself from the stage."

"I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed to me that everything about me is okay except for the fact that I'm a bit dehydrated and need to take a lot of water.

"Straight away from the hospital, I went back to the office and now I'm back at home."