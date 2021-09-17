Nigeria: DJ Cuppy - Why I'm Still Single At 28

17 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hawakulu Muhammed

Music producer and Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as "DJ Cuppy", has explained why she is still single.

She gave the explanation in a video she posted on her Instagram account.

In the video, the billionaire's daughter was seen dancing to Dreake's hit "Way Too Sexy".

She wrote: "I've come to the conclusion that the reason that I'm single is that I'm way TOO SEXY 😛 #CuppyDat"

Cuppy is the second daughter of Otedola.

In July 2014, the songstress released 'House of Cuppy' as her first compilation mix in London and Lagos, before launching it in New York two months later.

With House of Cuppy, she produced EDM-Esque remixes of songs by leading Afropop artistes.

In July 2018, Cuppy launched the Cuppy Foundation.

She released her official first single On October 13, 2017, "Green Light", which featured Nigerian singer and producer, Tekno

She also partnered with Apple Music in February 2021, to launch the first radio show in Africa.

DJ CUppy was born on November 11, 1992.

