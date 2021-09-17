Nigeria: Cooperatives Urge Govt On MSMEs Intervention

Some managers of cooperative societies have urged the federal government to deepen their roles in boosting their interventions in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

They made the call on Thursday in Abuja at a workshop for Cooperative Managers from the 36 states and the FCT.

They, however, acknowledged the commitment of the government to create wealth through credit facilities in boosting the nation's economy.

The Managing Director, FCT Micro Finance Bank, Mr. Adepoju Adeyanju, expressed the preparedness of the micro finance banks to facilitate entrepreneurial activities in the country.

"We know that most cooperative societies need support from government, for financial inclusion, and government through the microfinance, and other financial institution had made it possible, for the SMEs and MSMEs, to have access to grants between N50,000 to N500,000 after being profiled, which can be made available to them through a recognized platform such as the Non-governmental Association For Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) that is recognized by the government," Adeyanju said.

The National President of NOGALSS, Mr. Noah Emmanuel, said that about 500 members selected from across the 36 states and the FCT have benefited from the different skills acquisition programs like tailoring, soap making and financial support to scale up their businesses.