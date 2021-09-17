Nigeria: Court Orders DSS to Pay N20 Billion to Igboho

An Oyo state High Court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to pay N20 billion to self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Justice Ladiran Akintola gave the order in a suit filed by Igboho, who is currently in detention in neighbouring Benin Republic.

The judge also dismissed application challenging its jurisdiction for hearing the suit.

Igboho was arrested in Benin Republic while trying to escape to Germany following the invasion of his residence by the DSS on July 1, 2021.

Yomi Alliu, SAN, his lawyer, had headed to the court to challenge the raid.

Some of Igboho's aides who were arrested during the raid have been released except for two who were charged for terrorism.

Igboho is currently languishing in a Benin Republic prison awaiting the verdict of the Beninese court.