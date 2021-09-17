Namibia: More Basketball Action This Weekend

The Khomas Basketball League continues this weekend with a line-up of mouth-watering fixtures, which will see Tomahawks taking on TBA Blackswords and Unam Rebels facing stablemates Unam Wolves today at the Unam Gym Hall.

The league resumed last weekend after the ban on contact sports was lifted. More basketball action is also lined up for tomorrow in the First Division, with Unam Paces going up against Lions BC and Quality BC against Unam Raiders. Nust Gladiators will be in action against Olympia Hoopers.

Titans will also take to the court against Afro Stars, before Plaza Warriors square off against Nust Blues. There will also be matches in the women's premier division, as TBA Silverswords take on Unam Cats.

Plaza Warriors and Quality BC will open Sunday's proceedings in the First Division, before Lions BC and TBA Ironswords battle it out. Nust Blues will then confront Unam Raiders, followed by a match between Nust Gladiators and Titans, and then Afro Stars against Olympia Hoopers.

Namibia Basketball Federation (NBF) secretary general Titus Mwahafa yesterday said fans can expect to see exciting action.

"We can expect great competition over the weekend; there will be a lot of tough games to look out for. The match between Tomahawks and TBA Blackswords will be a match not to miss. In fact, the whole weekend line-up is just amazing," he enthused.