Nigeria: Nasarawa, Firm Sign N22 Billion Joint Venture

The Nasarawa State government and ABS Blueprint Limited have signed a N22 billion joint venture agreement for the establishment of the Nasarawa Technology Village, in Aso-Pada, Karu Local Government Area.

Conceived in line with the Silicon Valley in California, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule said the technology village is targeted at attracting major international IT firms to the state.

He explained that the choice of ABS Blueprint Limited as the partner for the project underwent rigorous evaluation and assessment process, with investors injecting over N20bn in the project.

Sule instructed the firm to commence work at the project site immediately, in order to create employment opportunities for youths in the state, emphasising that though Silicon Valley was built over a period of 20 years, his administration is determined to leave a legacy for the future.

Earlier, Mr. Muhammad Yamusa Suleiman, Group Managing Director, ABS Blueprint Limited said his company has brought together a formidable consortium of partners and industry professionals in the quest to develop the Nasarawa Technology Village.

He revealed that the proposed technology village is sitting on 66,000 hectares of land, and would consist of a tech hub at the core to be operated by Decagon Learning Institute, which will provide full training for up to 2000 students on IT.