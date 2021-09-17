Namibia: Kapana Cook-Off in Soweto Saturday

The 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-off Competition, which was launched on 7 May 2021, will host its central round on Saturday, 18 September, at the Soweto Market in Katutura.

The competition, which aims to promote entrepreneurship, was launched in May this year, with the coastal competition already concluded in the same month.

With the Covid-19 restrictions now relaxed, Nedbank announced the central and northern rounds of the Kapana Cook-off are scheduled to take place on Saturday, 18 September and 2 October, respectively, with the final set to take place on 16 October in Windhoek.

The winner will be awarded a chance to either start up or formalise their existing business with the winning prize of N$100 000, which includes a fully-fledged mobile food truck and a cash prize of N$ 10 000.

Second and third place winners will win cash prizes of N$ 7 000 and N$ 3 000, respectively.

Covid-19 has highlighted that SMEs are an important driving force of economic growth and engine for job creation.

"The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off is one of the vehicles Nedbank Namibia utilises to reach out to the small players in the market, who are ultimately already running a small business, and who aspire to expand and formalise their operations. It is run on a national scale, demonstrating how resolute we are at reaching Namibians everywhere; no one is left behind. The winner could be anywhere in Namibia, and the cook-off opens a door in providing an opportunity someone may never have dreamt of," said Nedbank Namibia spokesperson Selma Kaulinge.

To date, Nedbank Namibia has invested over N$3 000 000 in hosting this flagship national competition in support of small businesses and celebrating our true Namibian cuisine.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off competition is hosted in partnership with Bakpro and the Namibian Chefs Association.