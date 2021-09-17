Nigeria: It's an Insult to Say You Wooed Me to APC, Umahi Tells Fani-Kayode

17 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rejoice Iliya

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has asked Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, to withdraw the statement that he was instrumental to his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former minister, who joined the APC on Thursday, had claimed that he was instrumental to the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, including Umahi.

He had listed other governors that he influenced their defection as Ben Ayade of Cross River, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

But during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, Umahi said Fani-Kayode played no role in his defection.

"I think he needs to withdraw that statement, he's my good friend but it was an insult to my person and the other governors."

"The man did not know when I moved but he incidentally visited me and he said he's coming to join me with the other governors to declare. How would someone in the PDP be instrumental in my moving? A whole governor of a state, not even a small governor, an experienced one.

"He has to withdraw his statement. He was never part of any discussion of my movement. I moved South East to the centre of administration. I moved to close the gap between the centre and South East, which our forefathers like Nnamdi Azikwe, fought for.

"For somebody to say that he's instrumental to the movement of a whole chairman of South East Governors' Forum is a bit of an insult to my person. And with all due respect, he has to withdraw that statement," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X