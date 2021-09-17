Nigeria: 2023 - Group Urges Support for Yahaya Bello

17 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has been described as one of the best performing governors in Nigeria.

The Convener Got Your Back Nigeria, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, also called on Nigerians to rise above sentiment and fake news in their assessment of Bello.

Prof Chris in a statement said that Bello has continue to do well in transforming Kogi state.

"Is the young man that superintend the State of Kogi from the Lugard House in Lokoja one of the best performing Governors in Nigeria, today? The answer is YES in caps. Is his watch over Kogi uneventful and mediocre? The answer is a NO in caps. So you wonder why he courts the flak of political opponents like ants and honey. Don't bother too much, they criticize him, they oppose him, and they lie against him and the State of Kogi because he doesn't belong to the cult of egocentric and self-serving political operators. He has done, and is yet doing great things in Kogi," he said.

He alleged that some people are contriving violence and sponsoring falsehood in order to de-market Bello ahead 2023 elections.

He, however, said that Kogi state stands out as a manifest example of what good governance and leadership must be.

"The truth is that Kogi State under the watch of the 46 years old technocrat in Lugard House fondly called GYB, Governor Yahaya Bello is the safest State in the North, and the second safest State in Nigeria, and adjudged so by all available Security Index locally and internationally," he added.

He said the group will continue to drum up support for Bello ahead 2023 election while urging Nigerians to support politics of ideas and policy rather than falsehood and mudslinging.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X