Nigeria: 2023 - Group Urges Support for Yahaya Bello

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has been described as one of the best performing governors in Nigeria.

The Convener Got Your Back Nigeria, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, also called on Nigerians to rise above sentiment and fake news in their assessment of Bello.

Prof Chris in a statement said that Bello has continue to do well in transforming Kogi state.

"Is the young man that superintend the State of Kogi from the Lugard House in Lokoja one of the best performing Governors in Nigeria, today? The answer is YES in caps. Is his watch over Kogi uneventful and mediocre? The answer is a NO in caps. So you wonder why he courts the flak of political opponents like ants and honey. Don't bother too much, they criticize him, they oppose him, and they lie against him and the State of Kogi because he doesn't belong to the cult of egocentric and self-serving political operators. He has done, and is yet doing great things in Kogi," he said.

He alleged that some people are contriving violence and sponsoring falsehood in order to de-market Bello ahead 2023 elections.

He, however, said that Kogi state stands out as a manifest example of what good governance and leadership must be.

"The truth is that Kogi State under the watch of the 46 years old technocrat in Lugard House fondly called GYB, Governor Yahaya Bello is the safest State in the North, and the second safest State in Nigeria, and adjudged so by all available Security Index locally and internationally," he added.

He said the group will continue to drum up support for Bello ahead 2023 election while urging Nigerians to support politics of ideas and policy rather than falsehood and mudslinging.