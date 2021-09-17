South Africa: Employment and Labour Calls for Comments On Annual Review of National Minimum Wage in 2022

17 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

NMW Commission calls for comments on annual review of NMW in 2022

The National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission is inviting all interested parties to submit written representations concerning possible adjustments to the national minimum wage for 2022. These representations will be considered by the Commission before it publishes its annual report and recommendations on the annual review of the national minimum wage later in the year.

The NMW Act of 2018 enjoins the NMW Commission to annually review rates and make recommendations to Employment and Labour Minister on any adjustment of the National Minimum Wage, while also reflecting on alternative views, including those of the public.

In February, Minister TW Nxesi announced that the National Minimum Wage (NMW) for each ordinary hour worked has been increased from R20,76 to R21,69 for the year 2021 with effect from 01 March 2021.

In terms of the NMW Act of 2018, the policy instrument is a floor level below which no employee should be paid.

It is illegal and an unfair labour practice for an employer to unilaterally alter hours of work or other conditions of employment in implementing the NMW. The NMW is the amount payable for the ordinary hours of work and does not include payment of allowances (such as transport, tools, food or accommodation) payments in kind (boarding or lodging), tips, bonuses and gifts.

In considering the annual adjustment, the NMW Commission takes into account the following factors: inflation, the cost of living, and the need to retain the value of the minimum wage; gross domestic product; wage levels and collective bargaining outcomes; productivity; ability of employers to carry on their businesses successfully; the operation of small, medium or micro-enterprises and new enterprises; likely impact of the recommendation adjustment on employment or the creation of employment.

Comments and representations should reach the directorate: Employment Standards, Department of Employment and Labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001 or be sent to nmwreview@labour.gov.za by 1 October 2021.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X