Namibia: Sharing the Healing Power of Music

Three local musicians are joining forces with the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) to help raise money in support of children fighting cancer.

The Sunset Jazz Evening fundraiser concert will take place on 25 September at Hotel Thule.

The evening will feature live jazz vocals by Lize Ehlers, Gluacio Ngaca and Natasha Ndjiharine.

For Lize Ehlers, veteran singer and Namibia's first lady for the arts, the fundraising concert is exactly what is needed to support children fighting cancer.

Ndjiharine, who is a young independent musician and artist, said helping raising awareness for children living with cancer is a good thing.

"I'm so excited to share the healing power of music with those who love it too," she noted.

Passionate creative, voice master and singer, Ngaca said it means a lot to him as an artist, because it is part of giving back to the community.

CAN chief executive, Rolf Hansen said their Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) support programmes within the association will benefit from the funds.

"Children deserve only the best. It is imperative that quality childhood cancer support remain non-negotiable in Namibia," he said.

"While childhood cancer is increasing globally, early diagnosis and timely treatment of these cancers allows for higher survival rates. Blood cancer, brain and eye tumours are the most prevalent forms in children in Namibia."

Radio 99 FM and One Africa TV have also come on board for the evening that promises an unmatched sunset event of great entertainment, music, information and lightness during this very difficult time.

Tickets for N$250 are available at the CAN office or those interested can visit their social media pages for more information.

Singing for the needy... Lize Ehlers, Gluacio Ngaca and Natasha Ndjiharine are lending their voices to raise funds to support children fighting cancer. Photos: Contributed