South Africa: IRR's Current Approach Betrays the Legacy of Its Founders and Does a Disservice to the People of South Africa

17 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Concerned Citizens

The Institute prioritises its own ideological predilections rather than devoting itself to the betterment of race relations. Despite this, the IRR claims to be representing the concerns of all South Africans and that its policies and campaigns continue its human rights legacy.

We write as current and former members of the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) and other concerned citizens to express our disquiet at the direction the IRR has taken and its current role in South Africa.

The IRR was once a major player in the human rights movement in South Africa. According to its own historian, Ellen Hellmann, it was "specifically established to promote interracial goodwill and to conduct investigations bearing upon race relations. The two main objectives of its constitution adopted in 1932 read:

To work for peace, goodwill and practical co-operation between the various sections of the populations of South Africa.

To initiate, support, assist and encourage investigations that may lead to greater knowledge and understanding of the racial groups and of the relations that subsist or should subsist between them." (Hellmann: 4).

Research in the field of race relations was central to the work of the IRR. Over the years, the IRR's Annual...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

