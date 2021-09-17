Nigeria: NSPRI Flags Off Distribution of Storage Equipment to Eradicate Post Harvest Wastages

Ilorin — The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) has flagged off the distribution of latest storage facilities develop by it's scientists to curb post harvest wastages in the country.

The innovations, according to NSPRI, will drastically reduced the huge losses suffered by farmers after the harvesting season.

Some of the new storage facilities by the body include Smoking Kiln, Iced Fish Box (coolers), Hermetic Steel Drum and Parabolic Shaped Solar Dryer among others.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony for the distribution of improved storage facilities for vulnerable women and youths in the North Central, the Executive Director of NSPRI, Dr Patricia Pessu, said the innovations were in response to the need to reduce huge losses suffered during post harvest wastage by farmers which is more than 50 percent of harvested produce.

Pessu who explained the enormous advantage of the new products said the technology will extend the shelf-life of fresh fish, dry fish, meat and greatly enhance storage of various kinds of grains.

"We are confident that these facilities will boost the productivity of hordes of women involved in agricultural activities in the rural areas."

"Also, providing vulnerable women and young people with decent livelihoods, we trust that these facilities will not only help to ease their burdens, but set them on the path of enhanced economic productivity", she added.

In his address, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, said post harvest management is a major problem of the country's agricultural sector and thanked NSPRI for its leading efforts in producing arrays of innovative products which has not only enhanced food security but generate economic growth.

1000 iced-fish boxes, 600 NSPRI Hermatic steel drums, 120 NSPRI smoke kilns and 18 parabolic solar dryers were distributed during the programme.