Nigeria: Police Parade Killers of Senator's Son, Others

17 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The police in Kaduna State yesterday paraded two suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Captain Abdulkareem Na'Allah, the eldest son of Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah.

The suspects are Bashir Muhammad (23) and Nasiru Salisu (27). A third suspect identified as Usman Dan Kano is at large.

On August 29, 2021, Capt Abdulkareem was found dead in his room at his Malali GRA residence in Kaduna.

Speaking to journalists at the police headquarters, the prime suspect in the matter, Bashir Muhammad, said they gained access into Capt Abdulkareem's house to steal his car.

Bashir who claimed he did not know his victim said, "I did not know the owner of the house. One day, we were passing in front of the house; three of us: Nasiru, me (Bashir) and Usman Dan Kano, when we saw a car parked inside his house.

"Dan Kano casually said we would come and pick the car from the house. The following day, while it was raining, we gained access into the house, climbed the rooftop and removed the nails.

"When we got inside the house, Nasiru and I opened the door for Usman who was holding a torchlight, the light attracted the attention of the owner of the house and he picked something from under his bed and started struggling with Nasiru.

"During the struggle, the deceased fell down and we used a rope for hanging clothes to tie him and he never spoke again. We picked up the car keys and left."

The other suspect, Nasiru Salisu, said Bashir involved him in the operation.

Nasiru said, "I bought 23 bags of rice with my share of the money, but it was intercepted by customs."

Parading 25 suspects for other crimes, the police spokesman in the state, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said the suspects in the murder case confessed to have carried out the offence and that the vehicle was sold in Niger Republic at the rate of N1m with the proceeds shared among them.

ASP Jalige further said, "The command has also arrested suspected armed robbers around Nasarawa axis of Kaduna South Local Government Area and recovered in their possession a Toyota Carina wagon with Reg No LKJ 144 AA.

"In the course of investigation, two additional vehicles were recovered: a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Camry."

He added that on August 18, 2021, four more suspects, Sanusi Suleiman, Aliyu Haruna, Yunusa Safiyanu and Aminu Hassan, were arrested at Rigasa in possession of two pump action rifles, one double barrel, one dane gun and two locally made pistols.

He noted that the command also arrested a kidnapper, Usman Abubakar, who is believed to have links with recent attacks on Greenfield University, Bethel Baptist Academy and School of Forestry Mechanisation, Mando, Kaduna.

