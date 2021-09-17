South Africa: Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Wants a Bigger Slice of the Growing Fintech Pie

analysis

Business tycoon Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital wants a bigger share of the growing telecoms and fintech pie, and is slimming down and changing tack four years after its listing on the JSE.

African Rainbow Capital (ARC) published its full-year financial results this week, reporting a 16.3% increase in its intrinsic portfolio value to R12.28-billion. Net fair value gains accounted for R909-million of the increase and net investments for the remaining R810-million.

However, ARC's intrinsic net asset value per share, a standard valuation measure calculated by subtracting liabilities from assets and dividing by outstanding shares, decreased from R9.54 per share to R8.77 per share.

ARC put this down to October's R750-million rights issue, which it executed at a 10% discount to the then share price.

ARC's share price on the JSE sits at R3.70, down more than 12% year-to-date. The gap in its net asset value and the share price has riled some investors, but the steady growth of its telecoms and fintech investments will likely douse some of those sentiments.

ARC's data network operator, Rain, and the app-based TymeBank are the company's linchpins in an online space that has grown more lucrative and competitive over the Covid-19 period as...