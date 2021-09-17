Africa's Journey to Cop26 - the State of Play On the Continent's Road to Meeting Its Climate Obligations

analysis

To what extent have South Africa, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Gambia and Ghana developed and implemented responses to Paris Agreement undertakings? This sample of countries provides some insight into sub-Saharan Africa's past performance and current policies, and is a starting point for discussion about what the world could and should expect from them at COP26 and in the next decade.

Peter Leon (partner and Africa Chair), Justine Sweet (consultant) and Ernst Müller (senior associate) are with law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

In August 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) Sixth Assessment report confirmed that human influence has undoubtedly warmed the climate system and raised the global surface temperature. The report, which is supported by the physical science of climate change, also confirmed that some changes which are already affecting the climate system are irreversible.

As in the rest of the world, climate change has, and will continue to have, a significant impact on African countries and the lives and livelihoods of Africans. Africa will be particularly affected given its lack of financial resources, technical capacity and infrastructure. Many Africans rely on ecosystem goods for livelihoods and the continent has less well-developed agricultural production systems than...