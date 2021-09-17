South Africa: MEC Jacob Mamabolo Condemns Attacks On Ekurhuleni E-Hailing Operator

press release

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has condemned the attacks on an Uber driver in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. This follows the arrest of a suspect on charges of assault for allegedly inflicting injuries on an Uber driver in Katlehong today, 16 September 2021. Another suspect involved is being sought by the police.

"I am appalled by the level of savagery and hate displayed by the individuals who perpetrated this act of violence. These acts are unacceptable and must be condemned. We pledge our solidarity with the victim and wish him a speedy recovery," said Mamabolo.

He has called on law enforcement to apprehend each and every individual who was involved in the crime.

"We have come a long way as a province in dealing with minibus taxi violence. This incident is an affront to the efforts of so many peace-loving people within the taxi industry and the people of Gauteng. These individuals should face the full might of the law," added Mamabolo.

The Department of Roads and Transport has made significant strides together with the taxi industry to root out violence in their operations since the July 2019 Gauteng Taxi Summit held in Emfuleni Local Municipality, Sedibeng District Municipality.

"Together with the Provincial South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) and their various associations, the Gauteng Provincial Government has availed platforms for dispute resolution in an effort to avert violence as means of resolving problems in the public transport sector. We have made tremendous progress in this regard," said the MEC.

He added that the latest incident of violence should not be allowed to undermine the efforts that have been made in ridding the province of taxi violence.

"All our interventions in the taxi industry were to ensure that the industry sheds its negative public perception and takes its rightful place in the public transport value chain, said MEC.

As part of the provincial government's Growing Gauteng Together Through Smart Mobility vision, the department has prioritised the modernisation of the taxi industry as the majority public transport mode in the province.