South Africa: Calling All Unemployed and Underemployed Graduates - Make Your Voices Heard On 1 November

opinion

Local government elections in South Africa take place on 1 November 2021. Each and every unemployed and underemployed graduate forms part of a ward, a municipality, and their votes will count in electing ward councillors or proportional representatives and subsequently form councils and mayoral committees. But that vote must not come without conditions.

Homeless people need a voice in local government elections

Bongani Mahlangu and Motebang Mohlomi

Bongani Mahlangu is a PhD Economics candidate at the University of the Witwatersrand. He is a former National Executive Committee member of the South African Union of Students and is an independent economic analyst and commentator. He writes in his personal capacity. Motebang Mohlomi is a youth activist based in the small village of Lomanyaneng, Mahikeng, North West. He is a former Treasurer-General of the South African Students Congress. He is pursuing an LLB degree through Unisa.

The Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) -- Quarter 1 of 2021 puts the aggregate rate of unemployed graduates at 9.3%: 40.3% of which represents graduates aged up to 24, 15.5% for those aged between 25 and 34, and 5.4% for those aged between 35 and 64.

Noticeably, the rate decreases in...