South Africa: Taking Cane Over the Line At Sugar Baron

A sugarcane farmer's son destined for sports science veers into making rum in the KZN Midlands.

In 2000, Brad O'Neill, an unassuming sugarcane farmer's son from the KZN Midlands, packed his kit and headed to the Cape, intent on tackling sports science at Stellenbosch. And tackle it he did, but - like so many Maties before him - Brad found himself more and more distracted by the other thing the student town is famed for: wine.

"After drinking quite a lot of wine, and meeting some really decent wine folk, I was intrigued," admits Brad. "I realised I didn't want to become a gym instructor, or a physiotherapist, or a biokineticist ... or anything like that."

Following "no side", Brad jogged off campus and directly into the Cape Wine Academy to learn all about the fruits of the vine.

Along the way, though, he'd found another love in the shape of Marisa. She too, was studying sports science, yet despite an overlap of classes it was a serendipitous weekend away with mutual friends that brought the pair together.

"We looked at each other, and that was it," recalls Marisa, smiling at Brad.

Before they'd even finished studying, they were engaged,...