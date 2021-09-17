South Africa: Half a Million New Customers - FNB Reports Big Jump in Headline Earnings

16 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

First National Bank saw headline earnings in the financial year ended June 2021 rise by 54% to R26.9-billion from R17.3-billion last year, adding around 500,000 new customers and posting an economic profit of nearly R5-billion. This, despite higher impairments driven by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw more consumers defaulting on debt.

FNB, the country's second-largest bank by assets behind Standard Bank, said on Thursday the big jump in earnings and profit was relative to the deep slump in the first six months of 2020, the worst period of the coronavirus lockdown, so the increase could partly be attributed to "base effects".

The impairment charge on non-performing loans (NPL) fell to R13.7-billion from R24.4-billion last year, FNB said, 6% better than expected, although a large chunk of that was due to a 35% increase in write-offs.

"SA retail NPLs as a percentage of advances grew to 9.05%, driven in the main by the increase in residential mortgage NPLs given the ongoing pressures on consumers," FNB said.

Corporate and commercial NPLs decreased marginally.

Headline earnings per share increased to 480.5 cents from 308.9 cents in 2020, a 56% jump. Normalised return on equity (ROE) was up 18.4%.

