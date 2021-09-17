South Africa: Sibanye-Stillwater Invests U.S.$490 Million in U.S. Lithium Joint Venture

16 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Thursday's announcement was the JSE-listed precious metals producer's third foray into the battery metals space this year.

Diversified mining group Sibanye-Stillwater will invest $490-million in a 50-50 joint venture with Australia's pioneer to develop a lithium mine in the US state of Nevada. It is the latest foray by the JSE-listed precious metals producer into battery metals, which are seen powering the electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman is a dealmaker of note, taking the Gold Fields' spin-off into platinum group metals (PGMs) and battery metals. Thursday's announcement was the company's third foray into the battery metals space this year.

"Sibanye's battery material strategy is primarily focused on the United States and Europe in recognition of the developing need for battery metals for the transition towards greater electrification of their established automotive industries," Sibanye said in a statement.

The Rhyolite Ridge project Sibanye is taking a stake in is a large, shallow deposit, located close to existing infrastructure in Nevada.

"Rhyolite Ridge is expected to be one of the first large scale US lithium projects to enter production, currently anticipated in H2 2024," Sibanye said.

Sibanye's presence in the US includes its Stillwater PGM operation in the US...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X