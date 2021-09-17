South Africa: Hung Out to Dry - Eastern Cape Community Without Water for Almost Half a Decade Asks the Court to Force Municipality to Help

16 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Four years after the last tap ran dry, a number of Eastern Cape villages that fall under the Mnquma Local Municipality and get their water from the Amathole District Municipality have turned to the courts for help after their attempts to access water were met with a 'wall of silence'.

It has been four years since the last tap ran dry in Ward 28 of the Mnquma Local Municipality. At the moment, none of the residents there have access to potable water.

Now, with the help of the Masifundise Development Trust, villagers, including a group of community leaders who were arrested during the hard lockdown in April last year for having an emergency meeting about water, are turning to the courts in desperation.

"There is currently no prospect that we will ever receive water," community leader Lulamile Daveyton Khetshemiya said.

Lawyers for the villages will argue that the current state of affairs infringes on residents' right of access to water, dignity and the right to a healthy environment.

With the help of the Masifundise Development Trust, the villagers are now taking on the municipalities, the Department of Water and Sanitation and Rand Water, the designated body for the roll-out of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X