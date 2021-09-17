South Africa: Hung Out to Dry - Eastern Cape Community Without Water for Almost Half a Decade Asks the Court to Force Municipality to Help

analysis

Four years after the last tap ran dry, a number of Eastern Cape villages that fall under the Mnquma Local Municipality and get their water from the Amathole District Municipality have turned to the courts for help after their attempts to access water were met with a 'wall of silence'.

It has been four years since the last tap ran dry in Ward 28 of the Mnquma Local Municipality. At the moment, none of the residents there have access to potable water.

Now, with the help of the Masifundise Development Trust, villagers, including a group of community leaders who were arrested during the hard lockdown in April last year for having an emergency meeting about water, are turning to the courts in desperation.

"There is currently no prospect that we will ever receive water," community leader Lulamile Daveyton Khetshemiya said.

Lawyers for the villages will argue that the current state of affairs infringes on residents' right of access to water, dignity and the right to a healthy environment.

With the help of the Masifundise Development Trust, the villagers are now taking on the municipalities, the Department of Water and Sanitation and Rand Water, the designated body for the roll-out of...