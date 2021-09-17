South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Calls On South Africans to Register for November Local Government Elections

17 September 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Fikile Xasa, welcomes the delivery of voter registration services to eligible citizens in the communities in which they live, along with the opening of 23 151 voter registration stations around South Africa, from 08h00 to 17h00 on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The essence of the exercise is to create a platform for South African citizens to exercise their right to vote. Mr Xasa calls on all eligible South Africans to embrace the opportunity to register to vote, presented to them by the Electoral Commission of South Africa this weekend. The local sphere of government is the engine of service delivery in the South African system of state, and Mr Xasa thus calls for maximum participation from all South Africans.

"We urge all eligible South Africans, particularly the youth, to register to vote in the November local government elections. We are also calling upon South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 protocols at voter registration stations; please don't lower your guard," Mr Xasa said.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X