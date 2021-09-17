South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Calls On South Africans to Register for November Local Government Elections

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Fikile Xasa, welcomes the delivery of voter registration services to eligible citizens in the communities in which they live, along with the opening of 23 151 voter registration stations around South Africa, from 08h00 to 17h00 on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The essence of the exercise is to create a platform for South African citizens to exercise their right to vote. Mr Xasa calls on all eligible South Africans to embrace the opportunity to register to vote, presented to them by the Electoral Commission of South Africa this weekend. The local sphere of government is the engine of service delivery in the South African system of state, and Mr Xasa thus calls for maximum participation from all South Africans.

"We urge all eligible South Africans, particularly the youth, to register to vote in the November local government elections. We are also calling upon South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 protocols at voter registration stations; please don't lower your guard," Mr Xasa said.