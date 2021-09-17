South Africa: Harmonious Labour Relations - Harmony Gold Inks Historic Wage Deal With Five Unions

16 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

In a refreshing change from previous wage talks in the gold sector, this round never came within striking distance of a strike, or even a protracted stalemate or dispute.

Harmony Gold signed a three-year wage agreement with five unions on Thursday after talks that appear to have gone smoothly from the start. It is the latest sign of a thaw in once frigid relations between business and labour in the mining sector. You could say it is a rare example of harmony on this front.

As Business Maverick reported last week, Category 4-8 employees will receive a wage increase of R1,000 for each year of the wage agreement. For the lowest-paid workers in these generally semi-skilled categories, that will be around a 10% increase in the first year. Harmony said in a statement that "this translates to an average increase of 8.4% for employees across these categories".

"Miners, artisans and officials will receive a wage increase of 6% of their basic wage for each year of the agreement. The total average wage increase negotiated is 7.8% in year one, 7.4% in year two and 7.0% in year three."

Inflation is currently running at 4.6%, so that is a win for...

