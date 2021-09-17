Angola: Taag Presents Gradual Flight Schedule

16 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — TAAG - Linhas Aéreas de Angola (Angolan airways), presented a new commercial plan for international flights in three phases, effective from September 21 this year, to nine destinations, between Africa, America and Europe.

The new plan, according to the document that ANGOP had access to this Thursday, is part of the gradual resumption of the company's international flights.

According to the plan, in the first phase, from September 21st, the weekly frequency of flights will go to African cities, that is, Johannesburg on Tuesday, Lagos on Monday, São Tomé on Saturday, Cape Town on Sunday and on the 30th of the current month, departure for the capital of Mozambique, Maputo, on Thursday.

Also at this stage, Lisbon (Portugal) will receive, from 24 September, the reinforcement of one more flight on Friday, which joins the operations on Wednesday and Sunday.

For the second phase, starting on October 5th, TAAG will maintain two services to the city of São Paulo (Brazil) on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Johannesburg will now have two weekly frequencies also on Tuesday and Thursday, Lagos will also move to two services Monday and Friday, respectively.

To the city of Kinshasa, will have one flight on Sunday from October 10, 2021.

In the third and final phase, starting on the October 11th, Maputo will have two frequencies on Monday and Thursday, and the Namibian capital, Windhoek, will also have two frequencies also on Monday and Thursday.

Cape Town will have two frequencies, on Tuesday and Sunday, and the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo will also have two frequencies, on Sunday and Thursday.

