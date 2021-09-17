Angola: World Bank Grants U.S.$150 Million Credit to Angola

Luanda — The Angolan government and the World Bank (WB) signed this Thursday in Luanda, a financing agreement valued at US$150 million, to facilitate the purchase of vaccines, as part of the covid-19 prevention process.

On the occasion, the minister of Finance, Vera Daves, highlighted the partnership between the Government of Angola and the WB, which has resulted in good achievements in strategic terms, aiming for the economic and social development of Angola.

Vera Daves, assured that the Ministry of Finance will work in the same speed for the first disbursements to take place.

According to Vera Daves, the best possible solutions are assured for this funding to help fight the spread of covid-19, with a focus on vaccination.

Minister Vera daves has promised to carry out proper mobilization of resources to combat Covid-19, through the signing of financing agreements, as well as through the mobilization of extraordinary resources from the Treasury to support, through the Ministry of Health, the Government's struggle to combat covid -19 and the great endemics.

She called on civil society and citizens in general to join the vaccination posts.

In turn, the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, highlighted the commitment of the ministries of Finance, Health and the WB, which worked in an integrated manner, as they realized the need of the country and the importance of immunization to save lives, taking into account that the vaccine is safe and free in Angola.

The government official said that the goal is to vaccinate 60% of the eligible population by the end of the year, "but we want to reach 100% and reach as well the 12 years old group (..), she disclosed, adding that it is what some other countries are doing.

She stressed that they will continue to work with the WB. "It has been a strategic partner for the sector, said the official, stressing that in this way and with the available resources, there will be a good vaccination campaign, a fundamental component of the fight against Covid-19".

According to the minister, the vaccination strategy has been recognized by international organizations such as the WHO, Covax, and other countries that have Angola as a reference in Africa.

The World Bank (WB) representative in the country, Jean-Christophe Carret, highlighted that the Government and the WB focused and worked to carry out this project.

WB representative said that the Angolan Government has made every effort to vaccinate its population, aiming to achieve coverage above 50%.

"As director of the WB in Angola, I will do everything in my power to help the Government achieve its goals", he said.