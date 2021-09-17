Angola: Current and Former Angolan President Talk Over the Phone

16 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço and former President José Eduardo dos Santos held a telephone conversation this afternoon in which they greeted each other.

This information was published on the official page of the Presidency of the Republic on facebook, without advancing any further details on the content of the conversation.

The former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, returned to Angola last Tuesday, after spending about two years in Barcelona, Spain.

José Eduardo dos Santos, 79, reached the position of President of the Republic in September 1979, following the death of Angolan first president António Agostinho Neto.

He held office for 38 years, until September 2017, when he was succeeded by the current President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

In addition to being President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos led the MPLA, the political party that has ruled the country since the proclamation of national independence, on November 11, 1975.

