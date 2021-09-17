South Africa: ConCourt's Jon Qwelane Judgment Sets a Clearer Standard On What Constitutes Hate Speech

opinion

Remove the late Jon Qwelane's flimsy defence that his article on gays did not constitute hate speech at all, and you'll find that he correctly identified some inconsistencies between the legislation and the Constitution. The Constitutional Court agreed in its majority decision that section 10(1) of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act was overbroad.

Grammy Award-winning American rapper and songwriter Nas seminally stated that "people fear what they don't understand and hate what they can't conquer". This rings true with regard to "social phobias".

Fear often translates to hatred as seen in cases of transphobia, blancophobia, xenophobia and homophobia, to name but a few. To be clear, fear is not the only reason minority groups are often targeted and an investigation into all the reasons for hate and discrimination falls beyond the focus of this article.

Fear is but one aspect of the full spectrum of reasons. When people do not understand aspects of other people's identities, they often try to put them in one of the boxes with which they are familiar. When this approach fails, harmful stereotypes and prejudices are formed against minority groups leading to what is generally characterised as unfair discrimination.

