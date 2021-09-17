South Africa: Keeping It in the Family - Outrage After Eastern Cape Municipality Resolves to Sell Land to Councillors and Officials Only

16 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

Residents of Elliotdale in the Mbhashe Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape are outraged about a council resolution that will see municipal-owned land in the area being sold to councillors and officials only.

Elliotdale resident Vuyani Macotha told Daily Maverick that the Mbhashe municipality's decision to dispose of the 107 erven by selling them to councillors and officials was against the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and the municipality's land disposal policy.

"No means tests were done to determine whether the land is needed by the community, and the community was disadvantaged," he said

Macotha said the MFMA is clear that no councillor or official is allowed to do business with the municipality or state.

"This constitutes a crime committed by all those who took the decision," he said, adding that in the Constitution, everyone has a right to housing, but that right is being denied to the community of Elliotdale by the council itself.

"This is pure crime and looting of resources for the community done by people who are blowing their own trumpet," Macotha said.

The resolution to sell 107 vacant erven in Extension 5 township in Elliotdale to interested municipal employees and councillors was taken on 25...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X