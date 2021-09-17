South Africa: Keeping It in the Family - Outrage After Eastern Cape Municipality Resolves to Sell Land to Councillors and Officials Only

analysis

Residents of Elliotdale in the Mbhashe Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape are outraged about a council resolution that will see municipal-owned land in the area being sold to councillors and officials only.

Elliotdale resident Vuyani Macotha told Daily Maverick that the Mbhashe municipality's decision to dispose of the 107 erven by selling them to councillors and officials was against the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and the municipality's land disposal policy.

"No means tests were done to determine whether the land is needed by the community, and the community was disadvantaged," he said

Macotha said the MFMA is clear that no councillor or official is allowed to do business with the municipality or state.

"This constitutes a crime committed by all those who took the decision," he said, adding that in the Constitution, everyone has a right to housing, but that right is being denied to the community of Elliotdale by the council itself.

"This is pure crime and looting of resources for the community done by people who are blowing their own trumpet," Macotha said.

The resolution to sell 107 vacant erven in Extension 5 township in Elliotdale to interested municipal employees and councillors was taken on 25...