South Africa: DA Concourt Challenge Undermines the IEC's Powers, Says Dlamini Zuma

17 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The minister filed papers in the ConCourt this week opposing the DA's application to block the reopening of candidate registrations. There is presumably one day left for the case to be heard, but the court hasn't said when or if this will happen.

According to the minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the DA is on a quest to convince the Constitutional Court to usurp the powers of the Electoral Commission - a move that would "breach the doctrine of separation of powers".

In her answering affidavit filed this week in opposition to the DA's urgent court challenge to set aside the IEC's decision to reopen candidate registrations, the minister said she "disagreed" with the party's interpretation of the judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court on 3 September that the commission's power to reopen nominations is "inextricably linked" to the order.

The order had made provisions for the IEC to publish "reasonably necessary" amendments to the election timetable. The DA was of the view that although reopening the voters' roll was permissible as per the order, allowing another round of candidate registrations was not.

Dlamini Zuma said the commission was empowered by section 11(2) of...

