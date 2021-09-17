South Africa: Interview - DA's Steenhuisen Sets His Sights On the 'Rational Centre' and Targets 24 Percent Support in Upcoming Poll

16 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The DA's magic number is 24 - as in 24% support nationally in the 2021 municipal poll when, for the first time, the party is fielding a candidate in every ward. Much is at stake also for DA leader John Steenhuisen, in his first time fronting an election.

It's about two players and one central question when voters go to the polls on 1 November, DA leader John Steenhuisen told Daily Maverick on Thursday.

"Only two parties have governed in South Africa, the ANC and the DA. It distils the election down to the question: 'Who do I trust to run my municipality to provide basic services, to not steal my money and hopefully allow me to build a better future for myself and my children?'"

With this approach the DA ticks all its boxes. It crowds out other opposition parties - the Freedom Front Plus and also the Patriotic Front that took wards off the DA in by-elections, are described as "niche, ethnic-based parties" - and allows the DA to campaign on what it calls its unique selling proposition, or getting things done.

"The message is that we can go hand on heart and say, 'We are not here...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

