South Africa's Steel Industry Master Plan Is a Case of Close, but No Cigar

16 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ludovico Sanges

The steel master plan is a good start, but certain key issues need to be addressed in order to revive the downstream steel industry.

The steel industry master plan was signed on 11 June 2021, with the laudable aim of revitalising the country's ailing downstream steel industry, which turns "raw" steel into products. The concept of a master plan has considerable merit, especially when it comes to saving a critical strategic industry, but important issues need to be resolved to make it a success.

Duferco, which represents a substantial R4.7-billion investment in the local industry by its international parent and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), is ready and willing to play its role in refining the plan. Key issues that must be resolved include:

Localisation. The steel industry master plan rightly emphasises the local industry as a key driver of job creation and of strengthening the country's ability to reindustrialise and compete globally. But the definition of localisation is unclear and, on the face of it, might mean that only product that is manufactured, cast and poured in South Africa would qualify as local.

This would be detrimental to the success of the plan because it would exclude a company...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X