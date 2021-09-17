South Africa: Court Orders Limpopo Education Dept to Devise Workable Plan for Abolition of School Pit Toilets

17 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

On Friday 17 September Judge Gerrit Muller ruled that the minister of basic education and MEC of the Limpopo Department of Education have 90 days to come up with a revised and detailed plan for the eradication of pit toilets in Limpopo schools. In a scathing judgment, Muller said that the department's projection that it would only be able to do this over 14 years was 'unreasonable' and 'unconstitutional'.

"The dignity of many learners are seriously impaired when they have to use these facilities. It cannot be countenanced. Another unfortunate and tragic death of a child at school due to dangerous pit toilets will be a catastrophe which should be avoided at all costs," reads part of Judge Gerrit Muller's judgment.

On 6 August, civil society organisation SECTION27, representing the Komape family, appeared in the Polokwane high court arguing that the Limpopo Department of Education's plan to eradicate pit toilets in schools by 2030 was 'unconstitutional and unreasonable'.

Michael Komape's family have been seeking justice since he was drowned on 20 January 2014 - in a pit toilet at his school in Chebeng Village in Polokwane. He was five years old

Michael Komape drowned in a pit toilet at his...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X