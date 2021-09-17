South Africa: Court Orders Limpopo Education Dept to Devise Workable Plan for Abolition of School Pit Toilets

analysis

On Friday 17 September Judge Gerrit Muller ruled that the minister of basic education and MEC of the Limpopo Department of Education have 90 days to come up with a revised and detailed plan for the eradication of pit toilets in Limpopo schools. In a scathing judgment, Muller said that the department's projection that it would only be able to do this over 14 years was 'unreasonable' and 'unconstitutional'.

"The dignity of many learners are seriously impaired when they have to use these facilities. It cannot be countenanced. Another unfortunate and tragic death of a child at school due to dangerous pit toilets will be a catastrophe which should be avoided at all costs," reads part of Judge Gerrit Muller's judgment.

On 6 August, civil society organisation SECTION27, representing the Komape family, appeared in the Polokwane high court arguing that the Limpopo Department of Education's plan to eradicate pit toilets in schools by 2030 was 'unconstitutional and unreasonable'.

Michael Komape's family have been seeking justice since he was drowned on 20 January 2014 - in a pit toilet at his school in Chebeng Village in Polokwane. He was five years old

