South Africa: Lady Justice Says Zuma Can't Butcher Proceedings At Will - Dismisses Application for Rescission of Judgment

But two minority judgments show the ConCourt was divided on the former president's request for rescission of the judgment which jailed him. The decision is moot since Zuma is free on medical parole.

A majority of the Constitutional Court bench of nine judges have dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application for a rescission of the July 2021 judgment, which ordered his jailing for 15 months without the right to an appeal.

Zuma is out on medical parole and currently in a Pretoria hospital, which makes the judgment moot, but it is a legal smackdown for the former head of state. Judge Sisi Khampepe, who delivered the judgment, said the court had been "far from persuaded". Zuma met the two grounds for rescission. These are that a litigant had been absent from court proceedings and judgment against them, and an error in the law had been made.

"(The law) protects litigants whose presence was precluded, not whose absence was elected," said Khampepe in her oral judgment. Zuma ignored several summonses to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture before the Constitutional Court ordered that he appear before it. Zuma was jailed for contempt in July. He also failed to...