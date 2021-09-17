South Africa: Foggers Have 'No Role' in Preventing Covid, but IEC Is Still Sending Them to All Voting Stations - At Taxpayers Expense

17 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson and Victoria O' Regan

Medical experts say there's no role for disinfectant foggers in Covid-19 control, but the Electoral Commission is distributing them to SA's 23,151 voter registration stations this weekend and plans to order 126,280 more canisters for the upcoming elections.

The Electoral Commission is distributing disinfectant fogger sprays to each of the 23,151 voting stations that will open this weekend despite health institutions and medical experts stating that fogging is not recommended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a briefing on Thursday ahead of the registration weekend for the local government elections, Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said each voting station had been provided with disposable face masks, cardboard bins, sanitiser wipes, hand sanitiser, disinfectant fogger sprays and social distance markers "for use as precautionary measures to obviate possible Covid-19 transmissions".

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the Electoral Commission had purchased the fogger sprays and other protective products long in advance of the initially scheduled election date of 27 October.

At the time of writing, Bapela was unable to say how much the IEC had spent on foggers, which companies were involved, or what advice the IEC relied on in deciding to procure the foggers.

"By the time we went to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

