South Africa: Boks Aiming to Bounce Back After Ego-Bruising Wallabies Defeat

The Springboks, who suffered a narrow defeat to Australia in the Rugby Championship, have their eyes set on a much-improved performance as the sides clash once more.

After a closely contested affair that ended in Australia earning a narrow 28-26 win over world champions South Africa, the two world rugby giants are set to clash once more.

Springboks Jacques Nienaber coach cited ill-discipline as the main chink in their normally impenetrable armour as they fell to the Australians.

The defending Rugby Championship champions conceded 11 penalties against the Wallabies in Gold Coast, with flyhalf Quade Cooper dispatching seven of them expertly. They also had to play portions of the match one man short after Siya Kolisi and Willie le Roux were sin-binned on different occasions.

Nienaber says his side is ready to bounce back from that unexpected setback.

"Australia were desperate to win last week, and it showed in the way they played," said Nienaber. "There is no doubt the result would have given them confidence, so we are expecting them to deliver a similarly driven performance this week.

"That said, we know what we are capable of as a team, and we created sufficient opportunities to win last week,...