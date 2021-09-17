South Africa: Researchers Cite Climate Crisis As Possible Reason Behind Decreased Southern Right Whale Migration to SA

analysis

The past decade has marked a drastic decline in the number of southern right whales migrating to South Africa's coast, and a team of research scientists from the Whale Unit at the University of Pretoria's Mammal Research Institute are trying to find out why. But, despite lower migration numbers, local businesses in the top whale-watching town of Hermanus are not overly concerned.

Anke Nel is a freelance writer and photographer based in Pretoria covering the environment, conservation and international affairs. She is currently pursuing a Master's degree at the University of Pretoria (UP) and is an assistant lecturer in the Department of Political Sciences at UP. She writes in her own capacity.

The survival of southern right whales (Eubalaena australis) has, to some extent, always depended on human activities. Wholesale hunting of right whales from the 17th century was so detrimental to population numbers that by 1946 the International Convention for the Regulation of Whaling (now International Whaling Commission) was established to prevent their extinction. The species' name, "southern right", in fact, comes from hunters' belief that they were the "right" whales to hunt, because of their slow and docile nature, because they float when they die, and because they...