Liberia: UL Releases Second Entrance Results

Promises VIP treatment for four top scoring successful candidates

The Center for Testing and Evaluation (CTE) at the University of Liberia has released the UL second entrance and placement exams administered on July 31 and August 7, 14 and 21, 2021 for undergraduate and graduate programs respectively, following computing of results by the Center for Testing and Evaluation (CTE).

In recognition of the high performance of four top successful candidates during the exam, the University has promised to give them VIP treatment for their enrollment and stay at the university. They include both males and females.

The 2021 second entrance and placement examination results for the Undergraduate Colleges, Straz Sinje, and the College of General Studies fall into five categories which are regular pass, provisional pass, unsuccessful pass, absent, and disqualified.

According to statistics released by the CTE, a total of 6,255 candidates registered for the entrance for Undergraduate, Sinje Vocational College, and the College of General Studies.

Of the 6,255 candidates who registered, only 6,097 or 97.47% candidates wrote the entrance exams, out of whom 2,739 or 44.92% candidates passed regularly; 405 or 6.64% candidates passed provisionally, and 2,953 or 48.43% candidates were unsuccessful.

The statistics indicate that only 3,144 or 51.57% of candidates made either a Regular Pass or a Provisional Pass and are therefore eligible to apply for admission.

The second entrance results reflect higher performance by female candidates with a total of 1,363 constituting 43.35 percent making a pass out of the total successful candidates of 2,739.

Additionally, a total of 203 candidates wrote the Graduate School Aptitude Test out of whom 131 or 64.53% candidates made a successful pass.

At the School of Pharmacy, a total of 31 candidates wrote the Aptitude Test, of whom 16 or 51.61% candidates were successful while 15 or 48.39% were unsuccessful.

Of the 16 successful candidates, five (9 or 56.25%) candidates are males while seven (7 or 43.75%) are females.

Announcing the results, Assistant Prof. Moses S.E. Hinneh, Jr., Executive Director of the UL Testing and Evaluation Center said the second entrance exam saw two candidates at the top, naming Janet Viola Massaquoi from St. Kizito Catholic School who scored 84 in Mathematics and 74 in English, with an average of 79; and Kamara with 82 in Mathematics and 74 in English, with an average of 78.

He said further that from the first entrance, there were two candidates who topped, naming Maxwell Russel from Noah Ark School who scored 92 percent in Mathematics and 77 percent in English, with an average of 85.

Prof. Hinneh said the next candidate from the first entrance is also a female candidate from B.W. Harris High School had an 85 average and is awaiting her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

During the announcement of the results, the President of the University of Liberia Rev. Prof. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr., hailed the successful candidates, and particularly the four students who topped the university entrance exams.

"Students who are number one in the WAEC exams are given automatic admission to the university, and so Dr. [Moses] Zinnah let me put it on your plate, work with the testing committee and the academic unit, these four students, let us give them VIP treatment for them to come to the university," Dr. Nelson ordered during the press conference.

He also expressed delight that unlike in the past, more candidates are showing interest in enrolling in the Science College due to new programs that have been established there.

"Before more students went to the Business College, A. Romeo Horton, now today with other programs that we are adding to the Curriculum of the College of Science and Technology and Environmental Studies, BioDiversity and Climate Change, you see more students going to the College of Science and Technology," Dr. Nelson said.