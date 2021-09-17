Liberia: Bong County - Pensioned Moe Employees Cry for Benefits

A group of former employees of the Ministry of Education (MoE) in Bong County is calling on the Government of Liberia to pay their pensions benefits.

Speaking to our Bong County correspondent on behalf of the group on Thursday, September 16, 2021, John Yarkpawolo, former assigned Driver to the Bong County Education Office, and Anthony Sebo, former Principal of the Gbanquoi Womia public school, said since September 2020, they are yet to receive their pension benefits from the national government.

The duo told the NewDawn newspaper that they worked for the Ministry of Education in Bong County for over 25 years, and were retired by the Weah - led administration.

According to them, lives have become unbearable for them since their retirement in 2020, explaining that they have no source of income to cater to their families.

Yarkpawolo and Sebo alleged that they have on several occasions engaged Mr. Shelor Namue, the Human Resource Officer at the Ministry of Education in Bong, but their requests have fallen on deaf ears.

They want the government to quickly settle their pension benefits to avoid future embarrassment.

"The government really needs to do something about us, we are suffering. Since they pensioned us, we have been finding it very difficult to fend for our families," the group said.

"Why should they pension us if they are not ready to provide us our benefits? You can't treat responsible people like this. The government needs to settle our benefits or else, they won't bear our further actions," the group added.