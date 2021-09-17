Liberia: Boakai to Head CPP

As Nyonblee steps down

The rotational leadership of the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) seems to be reaching its peak as the tenure of the Liberty Party, a constituent party expires here, giving way to the just endorsed 80-year-old Standard Bearer of the Unity Party Josephe Nyumah Boakai to take the stage as chair.

The two-year leadership tenure under the CPP Framework, began with the Political Leader of the All Liberian Party, Businessman Benoni Urey, followed by former corporate executive Mr. Alexander B. Cummings of the Alternative National Congress, who was succeeded by the now outgoing Political Leader of the Liberty Party, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence that is leaving the seat for Old-man Joe Boakai of the UP.

Already, the secretary-general of the CPP Martin Kollah has officially written the Unity Party, informing it that the tenure of Liberty Party under the rotational arrangement, specifically Article 9.3 3 of the Framework Document that binds the four parties.

In a communication written to the secretary-general of the Unity Party Mohammed Ali with a copy to the party national chairman Amin Modad, as well as both the Liberty Party Political Leader Senator Nyonblee Lawrence and her party chairman Musa Bility, Mr. Kollah, says the communication serves as a notice and request for a transitional meeting to be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the CPP Headquarters on 19th Street in Sinkor, Monrovia. That meeting is expected to announce exactly when the UP Standard Bearer Boakai, who brands himself as most qualified and experienced to head the CPP ticket for the presidency in 2023, will assume office.

"I am pleased to inform the Unity Party through your good office that the Liberty Party is prepared to transition the CPP leadership to the Unity Party consistent with Article 9.3 3 of the CPP Framework Document", Kollah discloses in his letter.

According to him, the LP's chairmanship of the CPP ends effective September 19, 2021.

Kollah, who is also secretary-general of the Liberty Party says at Monday's meeting, they will discuss and agree upon the date to formally turn over the CPP chairmanship to the Unity Party.

"Please let this communication serves as notice and request for the transition meeting to be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the CPP Headquarters on 19th Street beachside at 1:00 pm. During this meeting, we will discuss and agree upon the date for the formal turning over ceremony".

Recently, leaders of the CPP extended the mandate of the outgoing chairperson Sen. Lawrence but the decision came under condemnation from some members of the Collaborating Parties and the public at large.

They argued the decision by the leaders of the four constituent parties to extend Madam Lawrences' mandate violates the CPP's Framework Document, stressing that the CPP does not have exclusive power to do so.

Boakai's endorsement by the UP as its Standard Bearer over the weekend under a process known as "block voting" has been criticized.

ANC political leader Alexander Cummings, who is also a constituent leader and founding member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) said on Monday this week, the actions of the Unity Party risks undermining what has been agreed upon collectively under the CPP framework, noting that actions of a constituent-member party cannot be said to be internal.

Addressing a news conference Monday, September 13, 2021, in Monrovia, he reminded that when they agreed to act as one in the CPP, it was also an affirmation to be publicly judged, noting the undemocratic action of one member-party, in violation of the core values and guiding principles of the CPP, its own constitution and NEC Guidelines casts a broader aspersion on the CPP and reflects poorly on every constituent party of the Collaboration.

"This is why I walked out. This is why I refused to endorse a wrong. Liberia and Liberians are at stake. The CPP must do better. Liberia deserves better. If CPP cannot be the change the Liberian people seek, then we do not deserve to lead them", Mr. Cummings maintained.

He said a wrong is a wrong regardless of who commits it, including himself, emphasizing, "Recognizing and correcting a wrong is not weakness. It is an attribute of leadership and is honorable. Doubling down on wrongs is dishonorable and a product of undemocratic leadership. Where there is an insistence on not correcting our collective mistake, but to continue to proceed wrongly, in spite of clear violations of our laws, I will not be part of it."

However, Unity Party national chairman Amin Modad in response Tuesday, said the party's intent to have endorsed former vice president Joseph Nyumah Boakai as standard bearer to contest for the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) presidential ticket was genuine with the hope of further strengthening the internal relationships amongst the collaborating Political Leaders.

In a letter addressed to the ANC political leader Cummings just a day after Mr. Cummings criticized the endorsement, Chairman Modad explained that contrary to the ANC leader's view, the program went extremely well in accordance with the mandate of the UP National Executive Committee.

Modad argued that Mr. Boakai was duly elected as Standard Bearer for the Unity Party for six years and this period has not expired, noting "How much more democratic, inclusive, and accountable could the process have been, than the unanimous vote of confidence received by the entire NEC?"

It is this same block voting that some leaders of the CPP are considering taking to the convention in electing a standard-bearer to face incumbent President George Maneh Weah in 2023, but Cummings wants an open process, instead.