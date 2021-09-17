Liberia: Chinese Embassy Donates to New Dawn

17 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Congo Town outside Monrovia has donated a brand new motorbike to the New Dawn Newspaper to enhance its operation.

The former presentation was made Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Congo Town.

This is the second donation from the Government and People of China to the New Dawn. In 2012, the Chinese Embassy here presented three computers to the newspaper, a day after Chinese diplomatic officials honored the paper's invitation and attended its Dinner and Award Night that marked its 3rd Anniversary at the time.

The Embassy recently donated two computers and two canon printers to the Publishers Association of Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Management of the Searchlight Communication Incorporated, publisher of the New Dawn Newspaper commends the Chinese Embassy for these gestures and describes the latest donation as timely, as the paper considers empowering its rural correspondents with mobility.

Management notes that a thousand miles begin with the first step and that it looks forward to providing motorbikes for all of its correspondents, ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections.

It calls on other Foreign Missions in the country to emulate the Chinese example in assisting the Media in Liberia as it struggles to keep the Liberian people informed amid serious economic challenges and the global health pandemic.

