South Africa: This Weekend We're Watching - the Black Godfather - the Titan You Might Never Have Heard of

17 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tevya Turok Shapiro

'The Black Godfather' is a tribute to Clarence Avant, the prolific music executive and entrepreneur whose invisible hand guided politics and pop culture towards equality.

On 29 August 2021, the world bid farewell to a reggae legend - Lee "Scratch" Perry, the Jamaican record producer, most famous for managing great artists like the Beastie Boys, The Clash, and Bob Marley.

An eccentric character if ever there was one, several documentaries have been made about his extraordinary life, the longest of which, The Upsetter, can be viewed free of charge on YouTube. It's a pretty safe bet that a posthumous documentary will follow shortly.

You may well have heard of Perry - like many other producers, he was a passionate artist who himself was almost as well-known as the musicians he represented; but today we're watching a documentary about a producer you might never have heard of, whose footprint was as monumental as household names like George Martin and Quincy Jones.

The Black Godfather is a 2019 Netflix documentary about music producer and powerbroker Clarence Avant. You may not know him, but you know his legacy. Little Willie John, Jimmie Smith, Rodrigues, Bill Withers, even Barack Obama - Avant helped make...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X