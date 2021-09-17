South Africa: This Weekend We're Watching - the Black Godfather - the Titan You Might Never Have Heard of

analysis

'The Black Godfather' is a tribute to Clarence Avant, the prolific music executive and entrepreneur whose invisible hand guided politics and pop culture towards equality.

On 29 August 2021, the world bid farewell to a reggae legend - Lee "Scratch" Perry, the Jamaican record producer, most famous for managing great artists like the Beastie Boys, The Clash, and Bob Marley.

An eccentric character if ever there was one, several documentaries have been made about his extraordinary life, the longest of which, The Upsetter, can be viewed free of charge on YouTube. It's a pretty safe bet that a posthumous documentary will follow shortly.

You may well have heard of Perry - like many other producers, he was a passionate artist who himself was almost as well-known as the musicians he represented; but today we're watching a documentary about a producer you might never have heard of, whose footprint was as monumental as household names like George Martin and Quincy Jones.

The Black Godfather is a 2019 Netflix documentary about music producer and powerbroker Clarence Avant. You may not know him, but you know his legacy. Little Willie John, Jimmie Smith, Rodrigues, Bill Withers, even Barack Obama - Avant helped make...